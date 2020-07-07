England climb back to third in latest International Netball Federation rankings

England have regained third place from Jamaica in the latest International Netball Federation (INF) world rankings.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champions slipped to fourth in May after Jamaica finished as runners-up at the Netball Nations Cup.

They have climbed back up into the top three following the latest rankings update, which now does not include matches played before July 2017.

Matches between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019 now have a 50 per cent weighting, while those contested from July 1, 2019 onwards have full 100 per cent weighting.

Australia still sit in number one spot with a rating of 205 but their gap over world champions New Zealand, who are on 182, has reduced.

South Africa complete the top five, behind England and Jamaica.

Australia remain as the number one country in the world ©Getty Images

Other changes in the top 10 include Malawi moving up one place to sixth, with Uganda dropping to seventh.

Zimbabwe have climbed up a place to 12th, leap-frogging Barbados.

The INF has opted to reduce the number of matches required to obtain a ranking from eight to six.

This is because of the postponement of games caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the INF held a world ranking webinar, to explain to its members how the positions are calculated.

The full rankings can be found here.