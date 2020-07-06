British four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has set his sights on breaking the one-hour world record at the Wanda Diamond League event in Brussels in September.

The double 5,000 metres and 10,000m champion from London 2012 and Rio 2016 will attempt to break the record at the adapted version of the Diamond League meeting on September 4 and will race against European 10,000m silver medallist Bashir Abdi of Belgium.

Farah will aim to take the record off Ethiopian distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie who set a distance of 21.285 kilometres in Ostrava in 2007.

He has had recent spats with Gebrselassie after a dispute during a stay at the retired athlete's hotel.

Abdi will provide a strong challenge to Farah having broken the Belgian marathon record in Tokyo earlier this year in a new best of 2hr 04 min 49sec.

An attempt to break the women's world record will also be made by Ethiopia's half marathon world record holder Ababel Yeshaneh and one of the fastest female marathon runners of all time, compatriot Birhane Dibaba.

Another Ethiopian, Dire Tune, holds the record from 2008 with a distance of 18.517km.

Both measurements are close to the half marathon distance with just over 21km.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Nafissatou Thiam will compete again head-to-head ©Getty Images

Elsewhere in the meet, there will be a "triathlon" contest between two of the best women's heptathletes ever - Belgium's Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam and British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The competition will consist of the 100m hurdles, shot put and high jump.

Pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis will be in action too with other events set to be hosted including the women's 400m, men's 200m and a mixed 4x400m relay.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Diamond League season has been heavily disrupted with four meets currently cancelled while others have decided to hold adapted competitions, broadcast online due to ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings worldwide.