Virtual workshop to be held for all 17 United States cities bidding to host matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup

A virtual workshop is being held for all 17 cities in the United States that are bidding to host matches at the FIFA 2026 World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

The virtual event is taking place on Tuesday {July 7} as part of the venue selection process.

In the coming weeks, both FIFA and US Soccer will hold virtual one-to-one sessions with each of the 17 host city candidates, with venue visits due to take place at a later date when the coronavirus pandemic allows.

The host city candidates are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington DC.

The main objectives of the workshop are to provide an overview of the venue selection process, outline the focus areas for the assessment of candidate host cities, and address the rules and procedures relating to the venue selection process.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across the three North American countries, will be the first 48-team FIFA World Cup in history.

Canada, Mexico and the United States were chosen to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 2018 ©Getty Images

We are looking forward to moving into the planning phase of preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said US Soccer chief executive Dan Flynn.

"We are incredibly honoured that the United States has 17 world-class cities and stadiums competing to be part of the first 48-team FIFA World Cup in history.

"There’s no doubt that over the next year, we will have an incredibly spirited competition between the cities to get selected as a final venue."

Canada and Mexico have already held their own workshops for the three candidate cities in each country - Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto in Canada and Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States were chosen to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 13 2018 during the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow.