International Orienteering Federation (IOF) says there will be record participation in the organisation’s General Assembly following the decision to hold the event virtually.

The General Assembly is scheduled to take place on July 10, with the meeting beginning at 9am Central European Summer Time.

A record 48 members have registered to participate, with the number of delegates standing at 131.

This includes members of the IOF Council and speakers.

The 2018 General Assembly in the Czech Republic saw 76 participants from 35 countries, while the 2016 meeting in Sweden had 74 attendees from 40 countries.

Leho Haldna is set to be re-elected President of the IOF at the General Assembly.

The assembly, which includes the Presidential election, was due to take place alongside the World Orienteering Championships in Denmark.

The event was cancelled by the IOF in response to the coronavirus crisis.

IOF secretary general Tom Hollowell said the crisis has pushed the federation into holding a virtual General Assembly for the first time.

"Holding the General Assembly digitally is allowing more delegates from more member countries to have a voice about the future direction of international orienteering," said Hollowell.

"We have discussed the possibility of having digital presence at our assemblies previously but various constraints have stopped us.

"Sometimes you need that extra push to make changes happen and in this case the coronavirus situation came along and motivated the change.

"Let’s wait to evaluate the results and feedback after the meeting, but this makes a lot of sense financially and for sustainability reasons, and also as a way to improve member service and engagement."

Delegates participating in the meeting will be able to comment and vote on proposals and in elections using digital tools.

The General Assembly will also be broadcast live to allow anyone who would like to observe the meeting as a guest to do so.