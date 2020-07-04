The World Wrestling Championships have been moved forward to December 2020 as part of a restructure to the sport's calendar.

As part of the new arrangements for the calendar, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced it was moving the senior World Championships, which were due to take place in Oslo in October 2021, forward to December 2020 to Belgrade.

The move has been made to allow the junior and senior World Championships to take place at the same location, with the junior World Championships postponed and now scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 in the Serbian city.

The equivalent senior competition is due to start two days later in the same location and runs until December 20.

Other competitions provisionally scheduled for later in the year are the Cadet European Championships in Poland from October 5 to 11, the European Junior Championships in Skopje in Macedonia from October 19 to 25 and the U23 World Championships in Tampere in Finland from November 23 to 29.

Any competitions wishing to take place this year must follow criteria established by the Executive Board.

These include featuring eight of the 10 best ranked teams and a minimum of 70 per cent participating countries.

Competitions must provide general sanitary conditions, the ability to travel to and from the host nation, and robust measures to counter the impact of COVID-19 on competition.

Continental Championships may be held depending on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in that particular area.

If conditions do not allow for global Championships then continental alternatives may take place instead.

"United World Wrestling has the utmost respect and thank all organisers for their dedication and commitment to delivering competitions during these unprecedented times," said UWW President Nenad Lalovic.

"We would like to thank the entire wrestling community for their support and flexibility in adapting to the conditions that are changing daily.

"Together we will achieve success on and off the mat."

The next meeting of UWW's Executive Board is due to take place in August where a further update on plans will be provided.