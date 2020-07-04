Mohammad Tabe has been appointed acting secretary general of the Iran National Paralympic Committee (NPC) following the resignation of Hadi Rezaei.

Tabe, the deputy technical director of the NPC, will serve in an acting capacity until a full-time replacement for Rezaei is found.

According to the Tehran Times, Rezaei quit the position following a disagreement with President Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa.

The decision to choose an acting successor suggests the NPC Board has accepted Rezaei's resignation.

Rezaei is set to remain as Iran's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran won sitting volleyball gold at Rio 2016 under the guidance of Hadi Rezaei, who resigned as secretary general of the NPC last month ©Getty Images

He is also expected to lead the Iranian sitting volleyball team in their defence of their Paralympic title at the Games in the Japanese capital.

A distinguished sitting volleyball player, Rezaei won three Paralympic gold medals at successive Games.

Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 all ended in victory for the Iranian sitting volleyball side, and Rezaei has helped the team maintain its success after his retirement.

Iran won gold medals at Syndey 2000, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 under his guidance as well as silver at Athens 2004 and London 2012.