Paris 2024 has appointed Damien Rajot as the on-site commercial operations director for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris 2024 welcomed the arrival of Rajot, who has worked in sport and entertainment marketing for over 30 years.

Rajot began his career in event planning agencies and was involved in the creation of France Billet.

He worked for France’s first ticket sales network from 1994 to 2001.

Rajot joined the Stade de France as its consumer and sales director in 2001, where he was in charge of all activities related to the spectator experience.

This included overseeing ticket sales, catering, merchandising, parking, marketing and promotional campaigns.

During his tenure in the role, Rajot led a special committee created to manage ticket sales for the Paris 2003 World Athletics Championships and the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Rajot was also assigned the task of creating Europe’s first stadium network in 2011.

Damien Rajot was involved in the launch of La Defense Arena ©Getty Images

This network included stadiums built for Euro 2016 in Nice and Bordeaux, as well as venues in Saint Denis, Le Mans and London.

He was involved in the launch of the largest roofed stadium in Europe, the 38,000 capacity La Defense Arena, between 2016 and February 2020.

Rajot has since served as managing director of the venue, built for the French rugby club Racing 92.

The facility is expected to host gymnastics and handball finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 said Rajot began his new position on June 29.