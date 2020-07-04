UK Sport has received an assurance of Government funding for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Oliver Dowden wrote to UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday to provide guarantees over its funding programme for 2021-2022.

National Governing Bodies (NGB) will now be able to prepare for Tokyo 2020 by booking qualification competitions for their athletes, organising training camps and maintaining a network of support staff.

UK Sport has also been given permission to utilise its existing lottery underwrite to create a fund to support NGBs negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, set to be worth £5million ($6.2million/€5.6million).

"Since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic we’ve maintained really positive dialogue with the DCMS, who have been very supportive during what has been an extremely challenging time for sport," said Munday.

"Today’s confirmation of support for Olympic and Paralympic sport through to the rescheduled Tokyo Games is hugely important as it allows NGBs to commit to their revised plans for the Games next summer.

"For sports fans everywhere this is also a significant step as we all look forward to watching our brilliant Olympic and Paralympic athletes perform on the world stage and inspire the nation once again.

"The new continuity fund will help in our efforts to maintain and enable a thriving high-performance sporting system in the UK.

"Via this fund we will be able to provide additional investment to support those organisations in greatest need and help enable continued operation during these challenging times."

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden wrote to UK Sport to provide assurances over its funding programme ©Getty Images

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston claimed the funding assurance would allow athletes to reach their "medal potential".

"In this time of uncertainty, we are right behind our elite athletes," he said.

"Recent Olympic and Paralympic Games have proven that their performances make the country proud, promote the best of the UK abroad and help to inspire a more healthy, active nation.

"I know our athletes had worked so hard to be in peak condition this month, so I'm very pleased to provide assurance to UK Sport and give athletes the opportunity to compete, realise their medal potential and shine when the Tokyo Games take place in 2021."

Tokyo 2020 has been postponed due to the pandemic, with the Olympics now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 2021.

The Paralympics are due to follow from August 24 to September 5.