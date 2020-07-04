The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has received the Olympism in Action Trophy, in recognition of its promotion of sustainability initiatives during the 2019 Youth School Games (YSG).

The theme of this year's Olympism in Action award was "Sports and Sustainability", and was selected because sustainability is a key area that forms part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) 2020 Agenda.

Held since 2005, the YSG is the largest student competition in the country.

Last year's event took place in Blumenau and attracted just under 5,000 athletes.

Since 2018, YSG organisers have stopped using any disposable materials that are potentially harmful to the environment and promoted selective waste collection.

Brazil's Youth School Games has been recognised for its focus on sustainability ©COB

Last year's event featured a focus on the use of reusable and recycled material within YSG accommodation and promoted an action for the cleaning of the Ponta Negra Beach programme.

"Sustainability has become essential in the sports movement and since its inclusion in the IOC’s 2020 agenda, it has been integrated into all aspects of planning and hosting of the Olympic Games," said the COB's director of marketing and communications Manoela Penna.

"COB has developed sustainability strategies not only at its events but also to inspire and engage society in this very valuable topic."

Prominent names to have participated in previous editions of the YSG include judokas Olympic champion Sarah Menezes and world champion Mayra Aguiar.

The Olympism in Action trophy recognises those who use sport to build a better and more peaceful world, and in 2018 it was presented to the Croatian Olympic Committee for its work in improving gender equality and female representation in sport.