Purplebricks have released a series of adverts featuring British athletes in the build-up to next year's postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A new wave of the Purplebricks and Team GB campaign has been launched following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to July 23 to August 8 2021.

Produced by British creative agency Snap London, the adverts feature Alice, a Purplebricks estate agent, who continues to support Team GB athletes despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Triple world taekwondo champion and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden, Olympic rowing champion Moe Sbihi and Rio 2016 diving bronze medallist Dan Goodfellow all feature in the adverts.

"The Purplebricks campaign really compliments the ambition of what we need and what we strive to achieve in the run-up to the Games - and that’s for the nation to get behind the athletes," said British Olympic Association (BOA) commercial director Tim Ellerton.

"For our team to know they have home support makes such a difference.

"The fun that Purplebricks have created in association with our athletes will undoubtedly cement that message over the coming months."





The campaign will also utilise digital video and social channels.

Purplebricks and the BOA announced a partnership in June 2019, with the online estate agent turning its usual sold boards to special gold versions, featuring the Team GB logo.

"We know that when training for the Olympics that an estate agent is not the usual training partner you’d expect, so with this latest iteration of our sponsorship campaign we’ve continued to embrace the incongruity," said Gemma Schmid, head of brand and communications at Purplebricks.

"We’re still the official estate agent of Team GB, we’re still proud to support them on their extended road to Tokyo, and we’ll still keep those fires of support burning along the way."