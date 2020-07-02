World Rowing (FISA) has announced the host cities for five World Championships which will take place between 2022 and 2024.

The governing body has awarded the World Rowing Indoor Championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and the World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals in 2022 and 2023.

German city Hamburg will stage the 2022 indoor event, before Toronto in Canada does so a year later.

Czech capital Prague has been named as the host city for 2024.

Saundersfoot in Wales will stage the 2022 coastal event, with Sabaudia in Italy taking over in 2023.

The World Rowing Indoor Championships will take place over two days, while the Coastal Championships and Beach Sprints Finals will span two consecutive weekends.

The hosts for two World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals have been decided ©FISA

Exact competition dates are yet to be set.

"After the growth and success of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 World Rowing Indoor Championships and after a virtual event in 2021, we are looking forward to staging the event in these iconic cities," said FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland, an International Olympic Committee member.

World Rowing are hopeful that coastal rowing will be added to the Olympic programme for Paris 2024.

"The exciting nature of coastal rowing will fit perfectly in these environments," Rolland added.

"We already know that the British and Italian Rowing Federations have the capability of staging world-class events and we are looking forward to working with Organising Committees to make these events truly memorable."