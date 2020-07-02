The Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) hopes to organise a regional mini-Games in March to fill the void caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, the President of the MPC, told the New Straits Times that the event is planned for Kuching.

It will focus on team sports with an estimated cost of between MYR3 million (£560,000/$700,000/€620,000) and MYR4 million (£745,000/$933,000/€826,000).

The event will seek to replace the ASEAN Para Games in The Philippines which have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year's Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will now take place next year, while the country's Malaysia Para Games have also been moved back to April of 2021.

"There are almost no competitions left for the athletes to compete in," said Megat.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics has left a void in the competition calendar ©Getty Images

"We need competitions to help us prepare for next year's Hanoi ASEAN Para Games and Tokyo Paralympics, and this is why we have decided to organise this event.

"The mini-Games will focus more on team sports because the Johor Malaysian Para Games will be featuring individual sports.

"We may include seven sports in the competition.

"To make it more competitive, we will invite other countries from this region for the event.

"By organising this competition, we are also doing these countries a favour as it also offers their athletes a platform to compete on."

Megat said Kuching's Sarawak region had expressed interesting in staging the new event.

"Sarawak has made it clear that it is keen to host the Games and is prepared to give strong support," he added.