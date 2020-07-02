Kenya has been awarded the hosting rights for this year's African Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships.

Competition is scheduled for capital city Nairobi between December 7 and 11.

As well as continental bragging rights, lifters will also be battling for places at the Dakar 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games, as the event will serve as a qualifier.

At least 12 countries are expected to compete in Nairobi, including the hosts, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius and Madagascar.

Ten weight classes for men and 10 for women will be on the programme.

Egypt topped the medal on home soil last year, winning 11 golds in Cairo.

"Kenya weightlifting is scheduled to host the African Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in Nairobi in December," said National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat, according to The Standard.

Weightlifting has appeared at every Summer Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal's capital will be the first Olympic Games of any description to be held in Africa.

The International Olympic Committee actively decided to pursue an African host for the event in February of 2018, and Dakar was selected in October of the same year.

Senegal has centered its Games around the capital, as well as venue hubs at Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

Twelve gold medals were contested in weightlifting at the last Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

The sport has featured at every edition of the Games since they were first held in 2010 in Singapore.