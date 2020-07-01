Funeral and commemorative event held in honour of former European Athletics President Hansen

A funeral and commemorative event has been held in Oslo, in recognition of the life of former European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen, who died last month at the age of 74.

Hansen's funeral took place at the Ullen Kirke, a church in the Norwegian capital that is near his birthplace of Bygdoy.

The funeral was attended by family and friends, as well as World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and a delegation from European Athletics headed by the organisation's Interim President and first vice president Dobromir Karamarinov and chief executive Christian Milz.

The service included emotional personal speeches from Hansen's son and daughter, followed by a eulogy looking back at Hansen's life in athletics, which was delivered by World Athletics chief Coe.

Also present were Norwegian athletics stars past and present including world champions Karsten Warholm, Hanne Haugland and Trine Hattestad, and also the Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen.

The funeral was followed by a commemorative event held at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, which took the form of a memorial lunch.

During the lunch, European Athletics Interim President Karamarinov delivered a heartfelt tribute to Hansen which was followed by further speeches from Norwegian friends and colleagues.

"It is a pleasure to see so many friendly faces even though it is a sad occasion when we have lost our friend and mentor Svein Arne," said Karamarinov.

"Svein Arne was a unique person, a special person, and that’s why he was a great President.

European Athletics Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe flank a portrait of Svein Arne Hansen during his memorial lunch ©European Athletics

"I always trusted him and so when he said from his hospital bed ‘I’ll be back’, I still trusted him.

"But God had different plans for him.

"Svein Arne was always trying to make changes, but in a positive way and this is what he carried on doing until the end of his life.

"Another thing I will remember is that Svein Arne always tried to unite {the European Athletics} federations.

"He never divided Europe into different parts."

Hansen served as President of European Athletics from 2015 until his passing.

He suffered a stroke at home earlier this year and died after failing to recover from the illness.

Before being elected European Athletics President, he also served as the organisation's vice-president and held roles with the Norwegian Athletics Federation and EuroMeetings.

Hansen is survived by his wife Janicke, his son Philip and daughter Thine and several grandchildren.