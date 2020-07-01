Japanese ambassador to Russia claims coronavirus countermeasures for Tokyo 2020 to be unveiled in autumn

Further measures designed to limit the risk of infection from COVID-19 at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to be unveiled later this year, according to the Japanese ambassador to Russia.

Toyohisa Kozuki told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the coronavirus countermeasures for the Games would be discussed this autumn.

Kozuki promised Tokyo 2020 organisers and the host country would "resort to all possible measures to make sure that athletes from around the globe would enjoy the best possible conditions of their stay while spectators are there safe and supporting their athletes".

Concerns have been raised over the Olympics and Paralympics, pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic, taking place without a vaccine for COVID-19, while Tokyo has seen a spike in infections in recent weeks.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics have been rescheduled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"As far as I know, these measures are set to be discussed this fall, when the situation may be clearer than it is now," Kozuki told TASS.

"We will come up with a number of predictions, including on behalf of experts, about what to expect in the year to come."

Under a roadmap published by Tokyo 2020 last month, the implementation of COVID-19-related measures is expected to be tested in early 2021.

Limiting the number of spectators at venues is among the countermeasures which could be considered.

Exact details have not been forthcoming from Tokyo 2020 or the IOC.

The Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics set to follow between August 24 and September 5.