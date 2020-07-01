Intel and IOC extend life-coaching and learning services in wake of Tokyo 2020 postponement

Technology giant Intel has extended its partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a bid to help Olympic athletes who are dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It will continue to provide life-coaching, mentoring and learning and development services to more than 50,000 athletes who are aiming to compete at the Games in 2021.

The Tokyo Games were postponed by one year due to the pandemic, which has led to widespread travel restrictions and limits of mass gatherings.

Intel will offer its support through Athlete365, the IOC's community of support for Olympians and elite athletes.

The company will now give athletes similar benefits to what it offers employees, including access to tools that will help them address the challenges of the pandemic.

These include meditation app Headspace and the elite performance programme EXOS.

Additional learning and development services will also be provided by Intel and LinkedIn.

"Athletes work tirelessly to achieve their goals, " said Intel chief executive Bob Swan.

"In the process, they bring the world close together.

"As a worldwide Olympic partner, we see the athletes as an extension to our Intel family and want to help in any way we can, especially during these challenging times.

"We have some great services for our Intel employees and want to extend them to the athlete community."

We are proud to launch today, together with our Worldwide Olympic Partner @intel, a new initiative to empower and support #Olympians and Olympic hopefuls with life-coaching, mentoring, learning and development services, in preparation for #Tokyo2020. https://t.co/OX5J7QoSVh pic.twitter.com/8IHKlqmjeP — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 30, 2020

Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton, now a product development engineer at Intel and an ambassador for the firm ahead of Tokyo 2020, described the programme of support as "crucial".

"There are many important corporate benefits that can help athletes navigate further career opportunities," Eaton said.

"This programme is crucial in supporting athletes achieve their professional and personal goals."

Intel also donated technology such as virtual-reality headsets to various sporting bodies to help athletes with their training.

IOC President Thomas Bach added: "The IOC always has an athlete-first approach because athletes are at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

"We are excited to be working with the Intel team to support athletes around the world, but also to drive the future of the Olympic Games through Intel's cutting-edge technology.

"This collaboration is another demonstration of the support the IOC provides to athletes' well-being at every stage of an athlete's career."

The re-arranged Games will now take place from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.