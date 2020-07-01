Dutch short track speed skating world champion Lara van Ruijven is "fighting for her life" after falling ill during a training camp in the French Pyrenees.

The 27-year-old was admitted to hospital in Perpignan last week after suffering health problems and has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

She suffered "serious complications" over the weekend, according to the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB), which said on Monday (June 29) that her condition was "stable but critical".

The KNSB has now said Van Ruijven's situation has not improved after having surgery twice and staying in intensive care.

She is now in an artificial coma and the situation will not get better "for the time-being", the governing body added.

"Lara is currently fighting for her life," said Dutch short track coach Jeroen Otter.

Lara van Ruijven is a world champion and Olympic medallist ©Getty Images

"With incredible perseverance she has won the world title on the ice, but this battle is many times tougher.

"We all sympathise with her and hope with all our heart that she will come out well."

Van Ruijven was training with other Dutch skaters in Fort Romeu after recent shoulder surgery.

She won the 500 metres title at last year's World Championships in Sofia, and an Olympic bronze medal in the 3,000m relay at Pyeongchang 2018.