The Netherlands to host its first FIVB beach volleyball tournament since pandemic

The Netherlands is scheduled to host the first International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) competition in the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the "King of the Court" beach volleyball tournament returns in September.

Due to be played from September 9 to 12 on the Jaarbeursplein in the city of Utrecht, the best men's and women's beach volleyball teams of the world will compete for the first time since March.

The FIVB and the Dutch Volleyball Federation organised the King of the Court competition in collaboration with sport event agency, Sportworx.

Speaking at a virtual media conference FIVB President Ary Graça said: "On behalf of the FIVB we are glad to have supported Sportworx for several years now with the thrilling King of the Court Series.

"The project presents beach volleyball in a completely different format, and I believe it has great potential.

"In these challenging times, this tournament in The Netherlands will be the first international FIVB-sanctioned competition since the start of the global pandemic.

"We welcome the efforts of the organisers and the Dutch Government in hosting the event but also ensuring the health and well-being of the athletes and all other participants."





The last international beach volleyball event played on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour was in early March at the four-star tournament in Doha in Qatar.

Since then, tournaments globally have either been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

A stadium for the event will be built on Jaarbeursplein in September, providing a space for the public to spectate while continuing social distancing.

There will also be sky boxes constructed from building materials, available for between two and 10 people.

The King of the Court has existed since 2017 and differentiates itself from most beach volleyball competitions with a winners and challengers side on the court.

Those who are on the winners' side can score points while challengers attempt to usurp the winners and take their spot.

A total of 30 men's and 30 women's teams will be able to participate in the competition.