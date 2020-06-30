György Gattyán Sr has been elected the first President of the Hungarian Teqball Federation (HFT).

He is the father of teqball co-founder and International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) vice-president György Gattyán.

Péter Veres was elected HTF vice-president.

The HTF was formally established under Hungarian law on June 27 after 12 professional teqball clubs in the country came together to form it.

The Hungarian Teqball Federation Charter was adopted and representatives from the 12 clubs voted in the election, while several high-ranking FITEQ officials were also present, including President Gábor Borsányi.

"This moment, today is an incredibly important milestone for all of us, since we all know that teqball is a 100 per cent Hungarian sport," Borsányi said.

Hungary won two of the three events at the 2019 Teqball World Championships ©FITEQ

"Although by now, teqball became an internationally known sport innovation, we are still proud Hungarians and we adhere to our roots.

"One should always stick to its roots since without roots, nothing can grow or develop.

"The operation of the Hungarian Teqball Federation will not be easy, as other countries are already looking at Hungarians as role models in the sport.

"This puts a lot of pressure on the country, but it also presents great opportunities.

"The Federation’s new President, Mr Gattyán Sr, is known for his will to act, and we know that will to act always presents solutions.

"This is why I am confident in the Hungarian Teqball Federation’s success."

Founded in 2017 in Hungray, FITEQ now boasts more than 50 national federations.

The first-ever HTF President said he hoped to "contribute to the fast and efficient development of the sport in Hungary."

The 2019 Teqball World Championships took place in Hungarian capital Budapest and Hungary's Ádám Blázsovics won the singles title as well as doubles gold with Csaba Bányik.

FITEQ was officially granted observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations Council in January and is now targeting full membership.