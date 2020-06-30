Japanese Para-badminton players Ayako Suzuki and Daiki Kajiwara have said that the postponement of Tokyo 2020 will give them more time to perfect their skills before playing in front of a home crowd.

More than 10 Japanese athletes are currently inside the top 10 of the world rankings across the categories set be to contested at the Paralympic Games.

Para-badminton will make its Paralympic debut in Tokyo, with 14 events - seven men's, six women's and one mixed - scheduled to take place.

At 33, Suzuki says she is not concerned about the delay and is relishing extra preparation.

"My advantage is my experience," said the SU5 women's singles world number two to the Badminton World Federation's website.

"It gives me more time to improve my footwork and shot accuracy."

In the women's doubles SL3-SU5 contest she will partner either Noriko Ito or Mio Hayashi.

Suzuki made her international debut in 2009 was singles world number one until the emergence of young Chinese star Yang Qiuxia.

The two are expected to battle for the gold medal next year, with the Games postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Yang is tenacious and it's always fun to play her - she likes long rallies which I enjoy," Suzuki said.

"I understand what kind of player I am, I'm the nervous type so I find it best to focus on myself.

"When I play, I think back to how I train and it helps me relax.

"I always work on getting the feel of how the match is going, I never give up on chasing shots all over the court and I send mine to the opposite place the opponent expects."

Suzuki added she was currently training in gym, "strengthening the muscles I need to overcome my shortcomings".

Daiki Kajiwara is also aiming for gold in Tokyo ©BWF

Kajiwara, the world in wheelchair men's singles, views the dealy as a mixed bag.

"I'm a college student this year so it gives me a chance to get accustomed to my new environment," he said.

"For badminton, I can spend more time improving but it may be difficult to keep my motivation level up over the next year."

The 19-year-old is also currently third in the world in the WH1-WH2 doubles with partner Hiroshi Murayama.

After losing the use of his legs in a traffic accident at 13, Kajiwara credits his family with helping him to become an elite athlete and overcome his life-changing injuries.

"I look up to Kim Jung-jun, Chan Ho Yuen and Kim Kyung-hoon.

"I'm still new so in a match, I just try to challenge them, I don't think about winning, but it doesn't mean I'm trying to lose.

"There's so much I can learn from them and I want to defeat them someday.

"For now, I need to work on my own strengths and weaknesses.

"My goal is to win gold in Tokyo and someday, be a world champion."