Klaus Hartmann was elected to replace incumbent Gernot Mittendorfer as Austrian Ice Hockey Federation (ÖEHV) President.

Hartmann received 133 votes against the 121 votes submitted for Mittendorfer.

Nicolas Stockhammer, Gunther Ropatsch and Yasmin Sarina Stepina were also elected to the Board as vice-presidents.

"Our slogan was 'include instead of exclude' and that’s what we want to do the next four years," Hartmann said following his election.

"The entire Austrian ice hockey family is important to us - kids, veterans, Para ice hockey, high-performance and amateur sport.

"We will have talks with everybody who wants to contribute towards Austrian ice hockey and who wants to lead our ice hockey into a successful future."

Gernot Mittendorfer was replaced as Austrian Ice Hockey Federation President ©Erste Group Bank AG

Hartmann previously served as vice-president of the ice hockey association for the state of Carinthia and has a background in the financial services and the insurance industry.

Stepina, a former Austrian national team player, became the first female member of the ÖEHV’s Board.

The election took place at the governing body's General Assembly in Villach.

Mittendorfer served as ÖEHV President for four years.

He had been elected in 2016, bringing Dieter Kalt's 20-year reign to an end.