Construction work has begun on the venue for baseball and softball at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Xinhua, China's state-run news agency, reports that building work commenced on Sunday (June 28) in Shaoxing.

Located to the east of Hangzhou, Shaoxing is a city in its own right but a part of the Hangzhou Metropolitan Area.

Once built, the stadium promises to be the largest baseball-softball arena in China.

It is said to cost CNY1.8 billion (£207 million/$254 million/€227 million) and construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of October 2021.

Japan have won five Asian Games softball titles in a row ©Getty Images

Women's softball made its Asian Games debut in 1990 in Chinese capital Beijing, while men's baseball was a demonstration sport the same year.

Both have been on the programme ever since.

Reigning champions South Korea have won five of the last six baseball gold medals, while Japan have won five Asian Games softball titles in a row.

China have won a medal of some description in all eight Asian Games softball tournaments, but have never done so in baseball.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are set to run from September 10 to 25 and Shaoxing will be the venue for other sports as well, including sport climbing and basketball.