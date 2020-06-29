Robert Kalaber has been appointed as the new head coach of Poland's men's ice hockey team.

The 50-year-old Slovak has been hired by the Polish Ice Hockey Association (PZHL) to replace the departing Tomek Valtonen, a former National Hockey League player with the Detroit Red Wings.

He will first be working towards the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Division I Group B tournament in April and May, which Poland is scheduled to host at Katowice's Spodek Arena.

This is the third tier of the World Championship, with Poland hoping to achieve promotion back to Division I Group A which they last contested in 2018.

Poland also remain an outside bet for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after a surprise win over Kazakhstan in February booked their spot in the final qualification stage in Kalaber's home country of Slovakia, in August next year.

As well as guiding the national team, Kalaber will continue his role as head coach of club side JKH GKS Jastrzebie which he has held since 2014.

After joining from Dukla Trencin in Slovakia, he steered the team to a pair of Polish Cup titles and silver and bronze medals in the Polish Hockey League.

Kalaber also boasts international experience as he was in charge of Bulgaria in Division III of the World Championship in 2018 and 2019.

He successfully sealed promotion to Division II last year.

"It's great that we will play in front of our own audience," Kalaber said.

"Our goal is promotion.

"I liked how the team performed in the times of Tomek Valtonen, but of course I have my ideas.

Robert Kalaber, right, is aiming for promotion to World Championship Division I Group A ©PZHL

"We want to play fast and spectacularly.

"In exhibition matches we will check different options, and in the most important matches the game system will be adapted to each of the rivals.

"I will talk with the under-16, under-18 and under-20 team coaches to standardise training.

"I noticed that Polish juniors are well prepared tactically, but they are worse physically.

"The boys have to train more."

Poland will entertain Lithuania, Japan, Estonia, Ukraine and Serbia at their home tournament in Katowice, between April 26 and May 2 next year.

The tournament was set to be held this year, but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Only the event winners will be promoted to Division A.

"Coach Kalaber knows the realities of the Polish Hockey League very well,"said PZHL President Miroslaw Minkina.

"He works great with young players, which will be of great importance in building a strong Polish national team."