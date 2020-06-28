Oh selected for South Korean archery team after delaying retirement for Tokyo 2020

Oh Jin-hyek has been selected for this year's South Korean archery team after delaying his retirement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Oh, men's champion at London 2012, intended to leave archery after this year's Olympics in the Japanese capital.

He delayed his retirement after the Games were postponed to July 23 to August 8 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old has now been selected for the recurve men's team for the 2020 season, alongside two-time world champion Kim Woo-jin and newcomers Jung Tae-young and Jang Chaeh-wan.

World number one Kang Chae-young is joined by Jeon Hun-young, An San and Kwak Jin-young on the women’s recurve squad.

The selection event took place with strict measures in place.

Archers and coaches wore masks, observed social distancing and had their health monitored throughout the competition.





"It’s hot and stuffy wearing a mask, but all the archers complied because safety is the top priority,” said Kang.

"This year was supposed to be a good opportunity in my career, so I was disappointed by the delay.

"But I’m positive that I’ve been given more time to get ready."

International archery is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, with World Archery set to provide an update on next season's schedule on Wednesday (July 1).

South Korea is expected to restart its trial process for the delayed Olympics in the autumn.