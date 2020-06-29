The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has welcomed a funding boost from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

COC chief executive David Shoemaker revealed they "greatly appreciate" an investment of CAD$230,000 (£136,000/$168,000/€150,000) for the nine National Sport Organisations (NSO) involved in its nation-wide talent identification and athlete funding programme, RBC Training Ground.

Canoe Kayak Canada, Rowing Canada, Rugby Canada, Cycling Canada, Freestyle Ski Canada, Speed Skating Canada, Ski Jump Canada, Nordic Combined Canada and Boxing Canada are set to receive grants between CAD$10,000 (£5,900/$7,300/€6,500) and CAD$30,000 (£17,800/$21,900/€19,500).

RBC’s continued investment comes during at a time when organisations have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding boost was also announced despite the cancellation of this year's RBC Training Ground season.

Rowing Canada is among the organisations which are set to benefit from the funding boost ©Getty Images

"This RBC commitment comes at an especially critical time for our NSO partners, who are under financial pressure," said Shoemaker.

"These funds will help reduce the financial burden on emerging athletes and help ensure their journey to the podium stays on track.

"Working together with Canadian Olympic Foundation, RBC Training Ground has been an incredible funding program for the high-performance community and we greatly appreciate the support."

Projects that will receive funding include the development of an online Cycling Canada curriculum for next generation cyclists, new equipment for athletes at Ski Jump Canada and the development and production of a new strength training device at Rowing Canada.

"Due to the global pandemic, we’ve had to pause on identifying new athletes with Olympic potential through RBC Training Ground events, but what’s not on pause is our investment in Canada’s Olympic future," said RBC executive vice-president and chief marketing officer Mary DePaoli.

"This is most certainly a unique year, but we know it’s more important than ever to help ensure RBC future Olympians and next generation athletes under the care of our NSO partners continue to receive the funding support that will further their athletic development."