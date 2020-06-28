World Para Powerlifting is building on its virtual competitions by launching a fantasy game for fans to coincide with the third leg of its Online World Cup.

Players may pick two female and two male athletes after registering for the competition, allowing them to compare their choices to those of the team captains and friends.

There are four team captains who will chose their favoured powerlifter.

Paralympic champions Amalia Pérez of Mexico and Egyptian Sherif Osman will respectively lead Team Blue and Team Red.

The other two captains are Italian national team coach Alessandro Boraschi for Team Yellow and World Para Powerlifting head of competition Pedro Meloni for Team Green.

Fantasy Team Game!!



Build the strongest Para powerlifting team! 💪

Participate in the Fantasy Team Game by selecting 2 female 🏋️‍♀️and 2 male athletes 🏋️‍♂️ from the 3rd Online World Cup Series.



Entry: https://t.co/OwAbzRaWMC

Results: https://t.co/dVmSjWsq7C pic.twitter.com/L6xCll9x9U — Para Powerlifting (at 🏡) (@Powerlifting) June 26, 2020

Team Red picked Omar Qarada of Jordan with their first pick of the draft, while Vera Muratova of Russia was the first woman picked by Team Green.

Pérez's team currently sit top of the table having won the first event in the series, while Meloni kept his side in the chase by winning the second event.

Powerlifters compete from home or their local gym, depending on the rules established by local health authorities, and submit up to three videos of lifts through an online platform.

Officials then use the same platform to judge the performances, with athletes scoring points based on a statistical coefficient that equalises and compares lifts between different weight divisions.

Results for the competition will be announced on July 2 on World Para Powerlifting's website and social media platforms.