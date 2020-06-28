Two-time International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup event winner Jurij Tepeš has announced his retirement.

Tepeš confirmed his decision at a press conference in Moravske Toplice, ending his career at the age of 31 - but had aimed to do so in front of a home crowd.

The Slovenian's two World Cup victories came in his home event at Planica in 2013 and 2015 - winning the final World Cup leg of both seasons.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short, a return to the Slovenian resort was not possible.

"I've already said before the last season, that it might be my last one depending on how it goes," Tepeš said, as reported by sloski.si.

"The winter was a little bit shorter and I would have loved to end it in Planica, but we all know what the situation was back then.

"I gained a lot of valuable experiences and I'm happy that I got this far in my career in elite sports."



Tepeš' best overall performances in the World Cup came in those seasons, finishing 13th in both the 2012-13 and 2014-15 campaigns.

He finished the 2019-20 season in 49th position.

In 2011, Tepeš won a team bronze medal at the Nordic World Championships in Oslo and won the same medal at the Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund, also in Norway, a year later.

Tepeš had originally planned to compete until he was 35, but will now turn to coaching.