Two-time world champion Douglas Brose took part in the second online training session hosted by the World Karate Federation (WKF).

Brose was joined by fellow Brazilian Vinicius Figueira for the session, which was part of the "#LearnKarateWith" campaign.

It also coincided with Olympic Day, which marks the anniversary of the formation of the International Olympic Committee in Paris in 1894.

Brose focused his session on kicks and also showed his signature move, the jump spinning hook.

Douglas Brose 🇧🇷 showed ALL his KARATE 🥋 secrets in episode 2 of #LearnKarateWith including his famous kick 🦵👀❗️



FULL SESSION 👉 https://t.co/YRevLRmOUS pic.twitter.com/rpfJPzKDPw — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) June 24, 2020

Fans were also able to ask Brose questions through WKF social media channels.

The 34-year-old earned world titles in the men's under-60-kilogram division in 2010 and 2014, also triumphing at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

The #LearnKarateWith campaign aims to engage people in the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonio Díaz of Venezuela featured in the first session, with Nguyen Hoang Ngan of Vietnam set to appear in the next on July 3.