The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) leadership held a progress meeting with Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli.

FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, chairman Viktor Huszár, general secretary Marius Vizer Jr and head of diplomatic relations Gergely Murányi represented the governing body in the meeting.

They provided Chiulli with an update on FITEQ’s national federation development programme, which aims to help the growth of teqball around the world.

There are now 56 national teqball federations, across all five continents, which are supported by FITEQ’s national federation and club development programmes.

The FITEQ leadership also provided an update on the development of other key areas of its operation, notably its dedication to sustainability, its commitment to being a gender equitable sport and its ongoing support for social impact projects.

"It was a great pleasure to welcome President Chiulli to our offices in Budapest," Vizer Jr said.

"GAISF has been very supportive of the teqball journey and President Chiulli’s ongoing guidance is invaluable to our progress as a Federation.

"We are making great strides in terms of the development of the sport and our national federations have been at the heart of this.

"Despite the difficulties with COVID-19, we are working extremely hard to make sure the momentum of teqball’s growth continues, as we believe sport will be central to the recovery of countries and communities all over the world."

FITEQ was officially granted observer status by the GAISF Council in January and is now targeting full membership.

"When GAISF granted FITEQ observer status earlier this year, we could see the federation’s passion and drive to develop teqball globally," said Chiulli.

"In the past six months, the team at FITEQ has made excellent progress and the sport is gathering new players and fans every day.

"GAISF is delighted to be supporting this dynamic and innovative sport with the exciting journey that lies ahead."