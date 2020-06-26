Malaysia's national para-athletics chief coach R. Jeganathan has said the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will allow more Malaysians to qualify for the Games.

The Tokyo Paralympics were moved to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, causing social and travel restrictions in the country.

Jeganathan, described the delay as a great opportunity for the nation's athletes, as reported by New Straits Times.

Speaking to Bernama, he said: "I'm still waiting for the 2021 competition calendar from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) which is expected to be issued in November or December, before deciding which tournaments the national para-athletes would participate in."

So far, four para-athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics after winning medals at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Abdul Latif Romly has an automatic qualification spot for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

These are Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamed Puzi in the 100 metres T36, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in the shot put F20, Abdul Latif Romly in the F20 long jump and Jonathan Wong Kar Gee in the T12 long jump.

Jeganathan added: "If domestic competitions are allowed this year, whether for para or regular athletes, I will send our athletes to compete for exposure, in preparation for several international meets early next year."

He also mentioned that nine para-athletes had been in centralised training in Bukit Jalil under its Road to Tokyo programme since June 8 - focusing on building muscle strength and endurance.

The athletes will be given a few days break when the programme ends on June 30 before resuming training at the Paralympic Centre of Excellence in Kampung Pandan in early July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeganathan says that athletes are only at around 40 per cent of their previous peak fitness due to social and travel restrictions.