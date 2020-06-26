Under-fire Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) President Vladimir Drachev is to seek re-election next month.

Drachev faced calls to step down earlier this year, with 24 people including Olympic champions signing a letter asking him to resign, but the incumbent has told Russia's state-run news agency TASS that he is standing for re-election.

"I have submitted my candidacy and I will become the president for the second time," Drachev is reported as saying.

The RBU is holding an extraordinary elective conference on July 11.

Three-time world champion and double Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Maigourov is also running to be President, having been nominated by the Moscow arm of the RBU.

Drachev was elected President in May 2018 but has since then been unable to restore the organisation's full membership of the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The IBU relegated the RBU to provisional membership in December 2017 in response to the country's doping scandal.

Viktor Maigourov is also standing for President ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, Drachev warned that the RBU owes the worldwide governing body at least €350,000 (£312,000/$396,000).

Recent controversy over how coaches of Russia's national teams were selected also led to criticism of Drachev and ultimately the extraordinary elective conference.

Yury Kaminsky and Mikhail Shashilov were recommended for roles with the men's and women's squads by the RBU Executive Board, despite Robert Kabukov and Vladimir Korolkevich receiving the most votes from the ruling body.

Drachev appears to have vetoed the appointment of Kabukov and Korolkevich, instead proposing Kaminsky and Shashilov for the roles.

As an athlete, Drachev was a four-time world champion and won two Olympic medals.