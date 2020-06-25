FEI says it is not threatened in the "short to medium term" by financial impact of coronavirus pandemic

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) says it is not threatened financially in the "short to medium term" by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance was the key item discussed on the opening day of the governing body's virtual Board meeting, taking place over three days.

The FEI's chief financial officer Claude Praz reported that the governing body faced a financial loss of CHF8.2 million (£6.95 million/$8.64 million/€7.70 million) but said that its existence was not under threat.

This figure reflects an estimated reduction in total revenues of CHF26.6 million (£22.5 million/$28 million/€25 million), which was offset by a reduction in expenses of CHF20.7 million (£17.5 million/$21.8 million/€19.4 million).

The main measures put in place to help with cost-cutting included temporary unemployment measures for FEI staff as well as the postponement or cancellation of all non-essential projects.

Other measures included a freeze on recruitment for all open FEI positions, all senior management voluntarily taking a salary cut until the end of 2020 and staff working from home or meeting virtually rather than in person.

More than 3,000 FEI competitions have been cancelled in 2020, with more than 2,000 of these as a result of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Cost-cutting measures will continue to be implemented to ensure any drawing on the organisation's reserves is minimal.

"The FEI is proactively monitoring the situation and will make adjustments when and where necessary to safeguard the sport and the financial well-being of the organisation," said Praz.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibanez reported that overall 3,352 FEI competitions had been cancelled so far in 2020, with 2,953 of these directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total this amounts to almost half of the competitions scheduled for 2020.

The disciplines that have suffered the most cancellations so far are reining and para driving, which have seen all their competitions cancelled this year.

Decisions on future FEI Championships in 2020 are set to be published tomorrow.

In an address to open the Board meeting FEI President Ingmar De Vos said: "Our collective role is to do the right thing and ensure that the head takes the lead over the heart.

"In these unprecedented times, there are many different interests at play, but we must remain united behind the decisions we make together for the sport as a whole and the safety of the community."