World Athletics has launched a Road to Tokyo 2020 qualification tracking tool to help fans and athletes follow the race to secure spots at the rearranged Olympic Games.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool provides a "real time view" of each event over the course of the qualifying period ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The qualifying period ends on June 29 2021, ahead of the rearranged Games which are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.

World Athletics launches ‘Road to Tokyo’ – an online tool to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year’s Olympic Games. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 25, 2020

The qualification principles remain unchanged with athletes able to qualify through entry standards and the World Athletics world rankings.

Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified and will be eligible for selection by their respective Member Federations and National Olympic Committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period.

World Athletics announced in April that because of the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the qualification period for all events was suspended from April 6 to November 30 2020.