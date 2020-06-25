Major League Baseball announce plans to start season at end of July

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced plans to start a regular season on July 23 or 24.

Competition was due to begin on March 26 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB has revealed plans to have players return to training on July 1 with a 60-game regular-season schedule set to begin at the end of the month.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with baseball again soon."

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players' Association had been attempting to negotiate on several key areas, including player salaries, to enable the campaign to begin.

The MLB season has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The 30 MLB clubs have now voted unanimously to return to competition, with strict health and safety measures set to be in place.

Players, coaches and support staff will undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival to training camps and then will also be tested every other day.

They will also receive temperature and symptom checks at least twice per day, and antibody testing will be conducted once per month.

In order to mitigate travel, the schedule is set to include 10 games for each team against its four divisional opponents, along with 20 games against the opposite league’s corresponding geographical division.

Players will be paid a full prorated portion of their 2020 salary based on games played.

The United States are the country to be worst affected by the pandemic, reporting more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 124,000 deaths.