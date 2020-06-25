A report by EY has shown that the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan was the most economically successful edition of the tournament, creating momentum and a foundation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Nearly £4.3 billion ($5.33 billion/€4.75 billion) was generated from the tournament, with £2.3 billion ($2.85 billion/€2.54 billion) being added to the Japanese economy.

It was also the best attended, most viewed, most socially engaged and most commercially successful, according to World Rugby.

There was a reported 242,000 international fans, hailing from 178 nations and visiting five cities on average.

More than 60 per cent of those were visiting Japan for the first time while they stayed in the nation more than four times longer than the average visitor to Japan in 2018.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Meanwhile the 2019 Rugby World Cup created 46,000 jobs and 13,000 volunteer roles - of which many will continue over in preparation for the Games in 2021.

EY's report also noted that there was a 99 per cent attendance rate compared to capacity across the 45 matches making it the highest rate in Rugby World Cup history.

It also introduced 2.25 million people in Asia through the Impact Beyond programme, with 769,000 of those being children involved in tag rugby in schools in Japan.

Despite this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a heavy financial effect on the Games with sponsorship due to fall by more than $17 billion (£14 billion/€15.1 billion) in 2020.

It is also expected to cost the International Olympic Committee $800 million (£644 million/€713 million) due to the Games' postponement to 2021.