Five Indian cricketers have been let off with a warning by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the whereabouts "filing failure" came due to a password glitch.

It came after Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma failed to disclose the whereabouts.

However, the BCCI said that a glitch was to blame and that the error was not able to be fixed with staff unable to enter offices to repair the fault during the COVID-19 lockdown.

NADA have closed the case and will not give out any sanctions.

According to sources, NADA came to the decision after consultation with the International Cricket Council, as well as NADA's own assessment of reasons provided by the BCCI.

However it has warned BCCI and the cricketers that any further negligence will be counted as a first filing failure.

NADA director general Navin Agarwal said to Times of India: "They had a genuine reason - we found their explanation cogent, the matter is closed, they will soon be formally notified."

Agarwal also mentioned that other athletes who had been warned could still be issued a notice of filing failure if their reasons were found to be not genuine.

