The World Rowing Federation (FISA) has made changes to its 2021 regatta season in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After a consultation period with FISA's Member Federations, Organising Committees and continental confederations, new dates have been agreed.

This is partly due to the delay of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will now take place in 2021.

The first leg of the World Rowing Cup is now scheduled to take place in Zagreb in Croatia from April 30 to May 2 2021 with the second and third World Cup regattas now set to take place in Lucerne in Switzerland from May 21 to 23 and Sabaudia in Italy from June 4 to 6.

Also in May will be the final Paralympic and Olympic Qualification Regattas.

The Paralympic event is due to take place from May 7 to 9 in Gavirate in Italy and will be followed by the Olympic event from May 16 to 18, also in Lucerne.

Para-rowing events have also been mentioned in the new 2021 calendar ©Getty Images

Racice in the Czech Republic will host the final event ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games with the World Rowing Under 23 Championships scheduled from July 7 to 11.

During the Games, the World Rowing Junior Championships will take place in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv from August 11 to 15.

Shanghai in China is due to host the World Rowing Championships to conclude the season from October 17 to 24 after three events in September.

These will be the World Rowing Masters Regatta from September 1 to 5 in Linz-Ottensheim in Austria, the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals from September 24 to 26 in Oeiras in Portugal and the World Rowing Coastal Championships also in Oeiras from September 30 to October 2.

As well as the Paralympic Qualification Regatta, Para-rowing events will also be available at all continental qualification regattas as well as the third leg of the World Rowing Cup and the World Rowing Championships.

Olympic and Paralympic quota positions will be confirmed once the qualification system has been updated and finalised with the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees.