The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a four-year deal with official licensed products company Kayford Branding.

Running until December 2023, the partnership will see the creation of hockey merchandise in various categories.

All FIH events are included under the deal which will also cover online stores in the future.

Kayford Branding has already worked with a number of other sports, including football, rugby, basketball and tennis.

The company also has experience in the entertainment industry.

"Official licensed products are an integral part of the fan experience and it is important to increase our presence in this field," said FIH chief executive Thierry Weil.

"We're really glad to engage with such a reputed and established expert company as Kayford Branding.

"Together, we will strive to ensure that hockey fans have easy access to exciting official licensed products they love and need."

All FIH events are included as part of the deal ©Getty Images

Leon Li, the chief executive of Kayford Branding, added: "Kayford Branding has for seven years been active in the world of sports licensing and merchandise.

"We are long term partners of FIFA, UEFA, the Chinese Super League and various football clubs and Federations in Europe and Asia.

"Therefore, we are very pleased and proud to partner up with FIH to build further together on the implementation of official licensed products for the hockey lovers on a global level."

Weil revealed last month that the FIH was reviewing all budgets and had gone into "complete savings mode" as it endeavours to cope with the financial shock unleashed by COVID-19 and Governments' response to it.

The FIH also recently joined forces with NAGRA, for the creation of a new multimedia platform for the sport.