The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) held an online meeting with representatives of sliding tracks from across the world.

More than 50 people took part in all, including 17 who are in charge of tracks in 12 different countries.

IBSF secretary general Heike Größwang was also involved, alongside coordinators from different race series.

Discussions covered the plans for the 2020-2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the International Luge Federation, the IBSF said it is "closely coordinating" plans for the new campaign and playing through "various scenarios".

A joint working group is currently developing a safety and hygiene concept for the season.

"Of course we hope that the season can be carried out as planned," said Größwang.

"Our focus is on ensuring the health and well-being of all involved.

"But our athletes also need a platform for their sporting achievements.

Wenqiang Geng's podium finish was reportedly seen by 13 million people in China ©Getty Images

"We are in constant communication with the other winter sports federations, the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization, so that we can include all current developments in our planning.

"I am confident that we will find creative solutions in the good cooperation with our track managers."

The meeting also included a presentation from Stefan Krause, who works for the IBSF's media and marketing partner Infront.

He covered the media data gathered from last season, which was collected following the analysis of more than 1,000 hours of live broadcast.

More than 13 million viewers in China are said to have watched the first World Cup podium finish by a Chinese skeleton slider, achieved by Wenqiang Geng in La Plagne in France in January.

It is hoped that this bodes well for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with China not a traditional power in sliding sports.