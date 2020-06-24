United by Birmingham 2022, a community programme set up ahead of the next Commonwealth Games, has welcomed 21 new projects on board.

The programme, which started in March, is designed to recognise not for profit community projects that are in line with the visions and missions of the Commonwealth Games, the next edition of which is due to take place in Birmingham in England in July and August 2022.

Twelve projects were involved when United by Birmingham 2022 was first set up and now organisers of the programme say a further 21 have come on board.

Community associations, sporting development programmes and a canal clean-up initiative were among the initial projects that joined the programme, with more recent additions including a scheme that is helping disabled people into employment, a project designed to maintain the town of Rugeley and an initiative that supports young people from underprivileged programmes.

Commonwealth Gold medal winning netballer, Ama Agbeze, who is the official ambassador for the United by Birmingham 2022 Programme said: "I’m really excited to see the United By Birmingham 2022 community programme growing so fast, in spite of the unprecedented situation with COVID-19.

"It is great to see all of these fantastic projects, which provide opportunities for local people, being added to the initiative."

The United by Birmingham 2022 programme has welcomed 21 new projects on board ©Getty Images

Projects that are part of United by Birmingham 2022 can use the community programme logo as part of their communications, at events and as a means of promoting their activities.

"We’ve been delighted by the interest in United By Birmingham 2022 since we officially launched this community programme a couple of months ago," said Ian Reid, chief executive for Birmingham 2022.

"It has been a really difficult time for many people across the region and so the work that these projects do is more crucial than ever, as they are uniting communities, helping people of all ages to improve their health and well-being and supporting those in need.

"We are really pleased to be able to help these organisations raise the profile of their projects through the Games."

The criteria for organisations looking to join the United by Birmingham 2022 programme is that they must bring people together, improve health and well-being, help the region to grow and succeed, be a catalyst for change and put the region on the map.