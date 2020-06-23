Olympians and Paralympians from Kazakhstan have held online discussions with children with disabilities as part of an initiative by the country's National Olympic Committee and the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office.

Three days of online sessions took place, with the aim being to inspire children with stories from athletes, share about Olympic values and the power of sport in achieving their plans.

The imitative was designed to build-up to Olympic Day.

Reigning Olympic 200 metres breaststroke champion Dmytriy Balandin, heavyweight boxer Vassiliy Levit, who won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and Paralympic swimming gold medallist Zulfiya Gabidullina were among the athletes who participated in the online talks.

Olympic boxing silver medallist Vassiliy Levit was among the athletes who took part in the initiative ©HOK

"My path in sport started when my parents brought me to the section," Levit said.

"I highlight an important point that any champion's sporting path begins with a great childhood dream.

"Maybe a little naive, but it leads to a result.

"So do I - the aspirations were born at that very moment.

"Next, I was consciously practicing, training.

"My success is the work of coaches, the involvement of my entire team.

"Without them, I would not have reached the peaks that I still continue to conquer."

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan has previously worked with the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office to help children and sport in the country.