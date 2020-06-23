The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has postponed its 2020 Showdown European Championships due to restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was due to take place in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia in August, but the IBSA has announced that the Championships could not satisfy its requirements for a return to competition, namely guaranteeing the safety of all participants and ensuring the accessibility of an event to participating countries.

IBSA said the event could still be held later this year.

"This decision has been made by the IBSA management with the best interests of athletes in mind whilst also trying to make sure we have the best competition possible for one of our major events,” said Massimo Sanapo, chairperson of the IBSA Showdown Committee.

"We still plan to hold the European Championships, but not before the late summer this year and only if the conditions allow it at the time.

"I would like to thank the local Organising Committee who have worked hard to keep everything on track despite some major challenges.

"We look forward to being in Sofia for a memorable Championships once we are able.”

The new dates for the 2020 IBSA European Championships will be announced shortly, the governing body said.

The competition will be the 10th edition of the continental event in the sport.