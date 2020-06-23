Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation (BTF) secretary general Alexander Minev met with the country's European Commission member Mariya Gabriel to discuss the future development of the sport.

The pair held talks alongside Vasil Chervenkov, the senior adviser to the regional governor of Varna, who arranged the gathering.

Topics covered included the possibility of in-depth cooperation between the BTF and the Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.

Promoting taekwondo among young people and reviving sport following the COVID-19 pandemic was also addressed.

Mariya Gabriel is the European Commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth ©Getty Images

One proposal made was a possible performance by a taekwondo demonstration team at the European Parliament, according to website BOEC.

Gabriel, who is the European Commissioner of innovation, research, culture, education and youth, is said to have reacted positively to taekwondo becoming more involved in European institutions.

Bulgaria's last taekwondo success on the global stage was the bronze medal won by Vladimir Dalakliev in the men's under-68 kilograms featherweight category, at the 2017 World Championships in Muju.