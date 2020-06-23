We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
customise content and advertisements. By clicking "OK" or by clicking into any content on this site, you
agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more visit the cookies section of our
privacy policy.
Pakistan’s cricket tour of England appears to be in jeopardy after three of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
A 28-man squad to cover three Tests in August and the Twenty20 series that follows is due to depart from Lahore on Sunday and all players and members of the support staff were tested regionally over the weekend.
A further batch of results is set to be published imminently, the results of which could determine the fate of a series which looks to be in the balance.
The results from Rawalpindi, where five individuals were tested, came in early and showed that Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have the virus but are asymptomatic.
Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari were shown to be clear.
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
Telling stories to people comes natural to you. You enjoy getting people excited about your passions & the content around them. You’re a gamer that knows what’s what in the community. Then join us and take the lead on all media related aspects in our gaming playground. Apart from integrating the global gaming audience communication strategy of Red Bull into all gaming initiatives, you’ll identify opportunities & evaluate story ideas from a communication perspective, all to create engaging activation ideas that guarantee our content is all everyone talks about.
These brothers have given more than 120 years of service to weightlifting, in both coaching and administration, but there’s plenty more in the Coffas and their impact is set to be felt at Tokyo 2020. Brian Oliver reports.