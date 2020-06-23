Pakistan’s cricket tour of England appears to be in jeopardy after three of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

A 28-man squad to cover three Tests in August and the Twenty20 series that follows is due to depart from Lahore on Sunday and all players and members of the support staff were tested regionally over the weekend.

A further batch of results is set to be published imminently, the results of which could determine the fate of a series which looks to be in the balance.

The results from Rawalpindi, where five individuals were tested, came in early and showed that Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have the virus but are asymptomatic.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari were shown to be clear.

Three players in the Pakistan party due to tour in England have tested positive for COVID-19, with other results soon to be published ©Getty Images