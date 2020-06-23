Top-tier Olympic sponsor Intel has announced the first four athletes who will represent the company en-route to the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Games.

Four Americans have been selected to join "Team Intel" and serve as ambassadors for the technology giant.

They include decathlete Ashton Eaton, who is the reigning Olympic champion after winning back-to-back golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The double world champion, who retired in 2017, is joined by world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles, who was the Youth Olympic gold medallist over the same distance in 2014.

Two-time World Cup winning basketball player Nneka Ogwumike and Para-athlete Lex Gillette, a triple world champion and four-time Paralympic silver medallist, have also been named.

"In addition to being Team Intel ambassadors, these athletes will work with Intel on initiatives like Athlete 365, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) official athlete support programme, and provide feedback on how Intel's technology can support athletes and the sport ecosystem," Intel said.

"Intel values the contribution from the athlete community and understands the unique perspective they bring when it comes to developing technology."

Rick Echevarria, the vice-president and general manager of the Intel Olympic Programme, added: "Each member not only brings an impressive list of athletic achievements, but also, importantly to us, a passion for the role that technology plays both in their sport and in the world.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles has signed-up for Team Intel ©Getty Images

"We look forward to supporting them on their journey over the next year."

Intel officially joined the IOC's flagship The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship programme in 2017, as part of a deal stretching to 2024.

An arrangement is also in place which sees all TOP sponsors back the Paralympic Games as well.

A Team Intel was first formed for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics but Tokyo 2020 – which has been pushed back to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic – will be the company's first Summer Games.

An esports event backed by the firm, The Intel World Open, was due to take place in the run-up to the Games this year but has also been postponed.

"I have a passion for engineering, so naturally I leaped at the opportunity to join Team Intel," said Eaton.

"I've been able to work with them as they continue to evolve their technology for the upcoming Olympic Games, as well as other support programmes for athletes.

"Even though I've hung up my shoes and won't be competing next summer, I'm so proud to contribute to advancements that will help athletes next year and beyond."

Lyles added: "As I work towards qualifying for Tokyo next summer, it's inspiring to be able to team-up with an organisation that puts as much effort into the Olympic Games as I do.

"Also, when I'm not training, I am passionate about technology, in particular gaming and creating music, so working with Intel is a natural fit for me."