Hadi Rezaei, the secretary general of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC), has resigned.

According to the Tehran Times, Rezaei's resignation is thought to have come following a disagreement with the President of the NPC, Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa.

It reported that the NPC's Board has not yet accepted his resignation.

Rezaei is due to act as Iran's Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

A distinguished sitting volleyball player, he won three Paralympic gold medals at back-to-back-to-back Games.

Iran have won six of the last eight men's sitting volleyball Paralympic gold medals ©Getty Images

Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 all ended in victory for the Iranian sitting volleyball team, and Rezaei has helped the team maintain its success after his retirement.

Iran won gold medals at Syndey 2000, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 under his guidance, plus Athens 2004 and London 2012 silvers.

Rezaei is still the team's head coach.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, due to be held this year, have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.