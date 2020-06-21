African NOC officials to feature in Olympic Day webinars on coronavirus and Tokyo 2020

Officials from African National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) will take part in webinar sessions focusing on the coronavirus crisis and Tokyo 2020 to celebrate Olympic Day.

Organised by Sports, International Relations and Event Management (SIREM), the latest installment of its "Africa Talks Sports" series will be broadcast on Facebook Live on June 23, when Olympic Day falls.

Officials from the NOCs of Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa will all be taking part in the English-language edition, while there will be a separate discussion in French.

Mustapha Berraf, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), will be on the panel for the French event.

Mouhamadou Moustapha Sall, President and founder of SIREM, has organised the talks.

Sall was the sport and venue manager for the first African Beach Games in Sal in Cape Verde in 2019, as well as the 3x3 basketball venue results manager during the World Beach Games in Doha in 2019.

"I have created Africa Talks Sports, which is an online global sports web-conference that focuses on African sport development and is intended to continue the dialogue with all stakeholders in sport in Africa during this period of COVID-19 through web conferences," Sall said.

"Africa Talks Sports will allow us to take a leap forward and look at how we can tackle the major challenges that our sport movement are facing, not only during COVID-19, but on an on-going basis."

The discussions will be broadcast on Olympic Day ©SIREM

Moderating the discussions will be Yann Craven, the chief executive of the first African Beach Games.

Hazel Kennedy, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia, Emanuel Victory Nweri, Nigeria Olympic Committee policy and games manager, and Leon Fleisher, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee general manager of high performance, will all offer their expertise.

ANOCA technical director Ezera Tshanbangu is also on the panel.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, José Rodrigo Bejarano, African Paralympic Committee general secretary and President of the Cape Verde NPC, and Egyptian Paralympic Committee President Hayat Khattab will also speak.

Craven added: "The COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games has created an unprecedented crisis for the global sports community.

"With the pandemic reaching Africa later than other regions, and many full lockdown procedures in place across the continent, it is crucial at this time that African sports leaders promote dialogue to find local solutions to common challenges and take opportunities if, and where they can be found."

June 23 marks the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games and founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.