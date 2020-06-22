AOC to host live Facebook event with Olympic champions to celebrate Olympic Day

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is set to host a live event on Facebook with two top athletes from the country to coincide with Olympic Day.

Called "Olympic Day Live", the show will feature legendary Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe and rugby sevens player Ellia Green.

The AOC said the two Olympic gold medallists would share their Olympic experiences and discuss what the Games means to them during the event, to be hosted by Channel 7’s Mark Beretta.

Five-time Olympic champion Thorpe and Green, a member of the first women's rugby sevens team to win an Olympic title, will also check in with athletes and community members who have set "#OlympicDayGoals" as part of an AOC initiative launched earlier this month.

It encouraged Australians to set personal goals to achieve by Olympic Day, celebrated on June 23.





The AOC produced goal-setting cards, social assets and an Olympic Day activity planner aimed at providing ideas and challenges for Australians.

The AOC said this year's Olympic Day "takes on an even greater meaning" after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the coronavirus crisis.

June 23 marks the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games and founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.