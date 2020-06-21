The Charity Teqball Cup, a competition in Shanghai featuring 10 teams, has raised money to buy books for a primary school's new library.

Organised by the Consulate General of Hungary, the event took place on June 13 at Cages Sports Bar and featured teams of two, officiated by qualified teqball referees.

Money raised is being donated to Guan Tianpei Primary School in Huai'an, north of Shanghai in Jiangsu, to buy books and bookshelves.

The primary school is unique as 70 per cent of the students are rural or urban migrant children, with 50 per cent 'left-behind' children - those who stay in rural areas while their parents move to work in cities.

There are also 12 orphaned or disabled children at the school.

The minimum donation for participating teams was RMB1,000 (£114/$141/€126).

Proceeds will go to a school in the city of Huai'an ©Getty Images

As reported by SHINE, Szilárd Bolla, Hungary's consul general in Shanghai, opened the competition and was followed by Yao Chenmin and Zhu Yaoqian, two Chinese freestylers, who showed off their skills.

Zhu competed in the competition alongside Hong Kong-brorn actor Thomas Price.

The competition was won by the team of Morgan Star Group, who defeated Mingxiang Experimental School in the final.

Mingxiang's second-place finish comes after Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade donated a teq table to the school in November.

The Consulate General of Hungary fielded its own team and finished third, with commercial consul lőd Tasnády and Daniel Kovács, key account manager of the Hungarian company Back & Rosta, representing the office.

The Charity Teqball Cup was sponsored by the Hungarian company BioTechUSA and Morgan Star Group.