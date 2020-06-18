Architects MVRDV has released its unsuccessful Aquatic Centre design for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

MVRDV worked as part of a team led by Vinci Construction and Engie, with the firm saying they extensively developed the proposal for the Aquatic Centre from 2018 until 2020.

A group led by Bouygues were chosen to construct the Paris 2024 Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis by Métropole du Grand Paris back in April following a tender process.

MVRDV has now released the design of the unsuccessful proposal, which it said was "envisioned as a refreshing antidote to the trend for self-consciously ‘iconic’ Olympic venues that subsequently become expensive, oversized burdens upon their cities."

The firm said its design would have taken the needs of the area as its starting point, with a focus placed on improving connections between neighbouring locations, creating a "vertical park" and "green lung" within the city.

The proposal would have featured a broad avenue and a pedestrian bridge connecting the ZAC Plaine Saulnier to the Stade de France.

MVRDV said that the shape of the Aquatic Centre would have essentially been a "simple rectangle with spaces for sport, including an indoor climbing area, fitness and meditation zones, a splash pad for children, coworking spaces, and a restaurant.

These would have been arranged around the central space holding the Olympic swimming and diving pools, with seating for up to 6,000 spectators.

It was claimed the design would ensure that the centre did not seek to compete with the Stade de France for attention.

The "signature feature" of the building would have been greenery covering its roof, featuring both small shrubs and larger plants, along with hanging plants to add to the diverse natural landscape.

The western façade of the building would have seen paths leading to outdoor leisure spaces, the first-floor restaurant terrace, and a climbing wall, with the "vertical park" billed as providing lively public space for the neighbourhood.



Oval windows and skylights would have been used to provide lighting for the pools during the day, which would have reduced energy consumption it is claimed.

A total of 80 per cent of the energy used by the building would have come from sustainable sources, according to MVRDV, who said much attention was given to technical aspects of the project in order to ensure the feasibility and affordability of the proposal.

The project was ultimately unsuccessful, with Métropole du Grand Paris awarding the tender to Bouygues.

The €174 million (£157million/$194million) project will see the construction of a venue 30 metres high and 100m in length and width.

The building will have a curved shape and wooden surface, with the swimming pool set to be 70m in length.

A mobile platform will allow for the swimming pool to be separated, allowing for two pools with the size and the depth being adaptable.

It is claimed the mobile platforms could also allow for three pools, with two 25m lengthwise and the third in the width direction.

Bouygues was awarded the tender back in April ©Architects: VenhoevenCS + Ateliers 2/3/4 / Image: Proloog

The facility is expected to have a capacity of 6,000 people during the Games, with artistic swimming, diving and water polo set to take place at the venue.

The pool will be 50m in length for artistic swimming and water polo events, with the diving pool being 22m by 25m.

Temporary 50m pools will be set up by Paris 2024 at the venue during the Games for the swimming competitions, with plans for 15,000 spectators to attend.

French architecture firm Ateliers 2/3/4 and Dutch agency VenhoevenCS worked on the design.

Bouygues will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and operation of the Olympic Aquatic Centre and the crossing for pedestrians and cyclists adjacent to the A1 motorway.

The venue's design is claimed to be built on green principles, with partners saying it will make the sport accessible after the Games to both the public and for the organisation of international competitions.

A launch event was held at the construction site for the 2024 Olympic Aquatics Centre earlier this month.